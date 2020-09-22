WWE Raw viewership for the Clash of Champions go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.668 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.689 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.746 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.629 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.565 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, sixth, and seventh in the 18-49 demographic on Monday. Monday Night Football delivered 7.451 million viewers for ESPN and 7.984 million for ABC in a simulcast. The September 23, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.210 million viewers.