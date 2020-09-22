AEW “Late Night Dynamite” preview: Updated time, DVR note, and the lineup for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW “Late Night Dynamite” television show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears.

-Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter.

-Chris Jericho will be on commentary.

Powell’s POV: AEW is listing the one-hour show for 9CT/10ET tonight or whenever the NBA playoff game concludes on TNT. My DirecTV guide lists the show as airing at 11:30CT/12:30ET, so it’s worth checking the listings if you intend to DVR the show. The regular two-hour edition of Dynamite will also air on Wednesday. Join me for live coverage of Late Night Dynamite tonight and then stop back for Jake Barnett’s review of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.