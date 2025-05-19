WWE Raw results (5/19): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match, Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark, and Becky Lynch vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya in MITB qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,669)

Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Streamed live May 19, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] A shot aired of the exterior of the building while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Cole set up a video package that recapped last week’s segments involving Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and the trio of Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn. A preview aired of the Jey vs. Breakker match…

Footage aired of Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman walking outside the building. Jey Uso’s arrival was shown, along with backstage shots of AJ Styles, Penta, Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito…

Logan Paul made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Pat McAfee checked in as the color commentator. Cole said he and McAfee would be on the call at ringside for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Paul stopped at ringside and took a swig of his drink.

Paul welcomed fans to Raw. He said it’s a fact that he will beat Jey Uso on Saturday, and will be the new World Heavyweight Champion when he appears on next week’s Raw. Paul barked at the crowd for chanting “yeet” and said that it’s a fact that Jey can’t handle the weight of being champion.

Paul said the biggest fact of all is that he’s knocked out Jey three times. Paul started to say that he would knock out Jey again on Saturday and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, but he was interrupted by entrance music.

Gunther made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire and joined Paul inside the ring. Gunther said Paul seemed very confident about beating the man who beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther assumed that meant Paul believes he can beat him.

Gunther praised Paul as a self-created social media star who built his own empire. Gunther said there are things he can learn from Paul, who boasted that Gunther was right. Gunther stopped him and said that Paul winning the championship would be great for business. Paul asked who knew Gunther knew business.

Gunther said it’s business to Paul, whereas it’s very personal for him. Gunther spoke of beating Jey to regain the championship, and said he would feel disrespected if Paul took that away from him. Gunther said he sees no heart when he looks in Paul’s eyes. Gunther said that if he and Paul meet for the title on June 9, he will eat Paul alive. Gunther dropped the mic and left the ring.

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso entered the ring while Paul asked Gunther if he was walking away from him. When Paul turned around, Jey dropped him with a superkick. Jey squatted over Paul and said it’s a fact that he’ll see Paul on Saturday, and then he’ll see Gunther in Phoenix…

Powell’s POV: I’m happy they dedicated time to playing up the possibility of a Paul vs. Gunther match on June 9. I suspect it will be Jey vs. Gunther in a WrestleMania rematch, but I think the approach they took makes the outcome of Saturday’s title match feel a little less predictable. The fact that they didn’t wait until after SNME to make the Gunther title match announcement has me wondering if there’s a storyline need, such as Gunther getting involved on Saturday.

The broadcast team set up a sponsored highlight of the night clip of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky beating Roxanne Perez and Giulia in last week’s Raw main event. Bonus footage showed Perez and Giulia having a falling out backstage, followed by Adam Pearce holding a Raw contract while Perez signed it to officially join the Raw brand…

Cole hyped the Money in the Bank qualifiers, and then noted that Giulia signed with the Smackdown roster on Friday…

Penta made his entrance for a tag team match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Footage aired of Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson taking part in a Smackdown angle late last year, along with a Triple H tweet about how the fact that the two NBA stars will meet in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals is something WWE wrote. Cole said Haliburton would speak to Raw viewers later in the show and would have a big announcement…

Backstage, Paul Heyman was waiting for Jey Uso and continued with the “fact” theme that started in the opening segment. Among the “facts” that Heyman listed were that he negotiated the main event to be a non-title match because Breakker isn’t after the title; he’s looking to slow down Jey’s momentum. Heyman said the long-term plan for the World Heavyweight Championship is Seth Rollins…

1. AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh (w/Carlito). Cole noted that Dom was not at ringside with his crew. The babyface duo dove from the ring onto the heels on the floor heading into an early break. [C]

Styles took a hot tag. McDonagh made a blind tag before Styles put Balor in a Calf Crusher. McDonagh tried to break it up with a top rope splash, but Styles avoided it, and McDonagh landed on Balor’s legs. Styles picked up a near fall. Moments later, Carlito ran Styles into the ring post case. [C]