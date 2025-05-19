WWE Backlash poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The 2025 WWE Backlash premium live event received a majority B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 24 percent.

-35 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship finished a close second with 33 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show B+ grade, and I gave it a C+ grade. My apologies for not getting the results up sooner, as they simply slipped through the cracks. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.