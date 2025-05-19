Wrestling Revolver “Let Us Cook” results (5/18): Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. BDE for the Revolver Title, Ace Austin vs. Damian Chambers, Crash Jaxon vs. Jake Crist for the Revolver Remix Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Let Us Cook”

Streamed on Triller+

May 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio at The Calumet Event Center

Joe Dombrowski and Bork Torkleson provided commentary. This is the small gym they routinely use; it’s packed, but it only holds maybe 200 fans. Lighting was acceptable. This is Sami Callihan’s promotion; I always point this out because he uses a lot of current and former TNA wrestlers.

* The show opened with YouTube star BDE talking about facing Revolver champion Myron Reed. BDE has had three or four matches here, and he has been surprisingly entertaining and good in the ring, topping my expectations.

1. Dante Leon and “Tye or Die” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias vs. JJ Garrett and “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge. Garrett is the guy who (intentionally) looks and dresses like 1992 Scott Steiner. Matthias (think long-haired Peter Avalon) opened against Gauge. Koda then fought KJ. JJ Garrett hit a spear into the corner on Leon at 2:00. Reynolds hit a dive to the floor. Gauge hit a dive to the floor. Leon hit a flip dive off the apron onto everyone. In the ring, Matthias hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall.

Leon hit a back suplex, dumping Garrett on his head at 5:00. All six got up and traded blows. LWO hit some quick team moves on Reynolds, then some team moves on Leon. Garrett hit a flipping senton on Leon at 7:00. Leon hit a Sol Snatcher! Matthias hit a top-rope elbow drop and pinned Gauge. That was fast and furious.

Dante Leon, KJ Reynolds, and Ryan Matthias defeated JJ Garrett, Koda Hernandez, and Sabin Gauge at 8:11.

* A video played. Jerry Lynn said he will be honored on Aug. 9, and there will be a “Jerry Lynn Invitational,” and he will be referee of the main event!

2. Rich Swann vs. Joe Alonzo. Swann has two belts, and of course, we had the never-ending Lionel Richie intro. Alonzo was a “Pick your poison” opponent selected by Matthew Palmer. Alonzo got on the mic and praised Swann for being alcohol-free for almost a year, but then added, “It’s too bad you couldn’t get sober when you were on top in WWE,” and he was booed. Swann tricked him into dancing at the bell, and that irritated Alonzo. Swann hit a dropkick. They went to the floor and traded chops, and Alonzo shoved Swann onto the bare concrete at 2:30.

In the ring, Alonzo hit a kneedrop and remained in charge. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall and kept Swann grounded. He went under the ring and got a beer can! He opened it. “Lines have to be drawn!” Bork shouted. Alonzo poured the beer over the back of Swann’s head! “That’s inhumane!” Dombrowski shouted. Swann hit a spin kick and they were both down. Swann hit a rolling leg drop at 6:00 and some jab punches, then a step-up mule kick and a running splash for a nearfall, and Joe rolled to the ropes. He snapped Swann’s neck across the top rope.

Joe came off the ropes, but Swann hit him with a superkick. Joe pushed the ref into the ropes, and it crotched Swann. Joe hit a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 7:30. Swann hit a second-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches. Alonzo hit a dropkick; Swann hit a Mafia Kick and a spin kick to the jaw. Matthew Palmer came to ringside. Swann hit a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. Swann hit another 450 Splash, but Palmer grabbed Swann’s leg and pulled him off of Alonzo. Swann hit a flip dive, going over the ref, and slamming onto Palmer! Alonzo shoved Swann into the ring post. Alonzo hit a springboard ax handle for the pin! I didn’t expect that!

Joe Alonzo defeated Rich Swann at 11:16.

* Palmer jumped in and attacked Swann. Rhino, who is the ‘pick your poison’ opponent for Palmer, ran down, and our next match was underway.

3. Rhino vs. Matthew Palmer. They brawled on the floor and they went over the guardrail and into the crowd. Rhino choked Palmer with a shirt. They returned to ringside, where Rhino hit a suplex onto a thin mat at 3:00. In the ring, Palmer kept Rhino grounded. Palmer was in blue denim jeans again today; his silly apothecary gimmick is long gone. Rhino hit a low blow uppercut at 5:00. They charged at each other, collided, and both fell to the mat. The crowd was hot and into this action. Dombrowski said Rhino “stopped aging in 2004.” Palmer got a chair; the ref took it from him. Rich Swann shoved Palmer off the top rope to the mat; as Palmer stood up, he was cut in half by a Gore for the pin. That’s the exact way to use Rhino in 2025.

Rhino defeated Matthew Palmer at 7:40.

* Palmer put chloroform over Rhino’s face! Palmer and Swann continued to fight into the crowd. Dombrowski noted these two will fight in a Cage of Horrors on June 14 in suburban Des Moines. Palmer tossed Swann off a short stage onto a board on the floor.

* Intermission. (Already???) They showed Moose vs. Marcus Mathers from a recent show in Chicago.

4. “The Macabre” Krule and Alan Angels (w/Jessicka Havok, Gia Miller) vs. “Alpha Sig” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. Somehow, Alpha Sig have gotten worse in the past year. Again, Gia Miller turned heel last fall and put together her faction of monsters. Gia is in what can only be described as a “sexy witch” costume. Angels and Jacobs opened, and The Macabre stomped on KC in the corner. Angels has half his head painted ghostly white. KC hit a dive over the top rope onto the heels. Oakley hit a top-rope somersault onto all three at 2:30.

Alpha Sig started working over Angels. KC hit a Wassup drop to Angels’ groin. They did one to Krule too, but he just sat up, got up, and slammed KC to the mat. Angels’ peeled up KC’s hockey jersey and chopped him. Angels hit a stiff kick to the spine and got a nearfall at 5:30. Jacobs hit a second-rope tornado DDT on Krule and they were both down. Oakley got a hot tag, and he hit a top-rope crossbody block on Angels. Oakley hit a German Suplex. Krule and Jacobs fell off the top rope to the floor; they both seem to be okay.

Krule chokeslammed Jacobs for a nearfall at 11:30. Angels leapt off of Krule’s shoulders but he missed a frogsplash. Krule charged but crashed shoulder-first into a corner. Alpha Sig hit a team X-Factor on Angels for a visual pin, but Gia pulled the ref to the floor! Krule got a chair and slammed it across Oakley’s back at 13:30. Dark Pledge ran in and hit a chairshot to Krule’s back, then he powerbombed him across two open chairs. Angels accidentally superkicked Jessicka Havok. Oakley hit a crossbody block on Krule; both guys piled on Krule to get the pin! New champions!

Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs defeated Alan Angels and Krule to win the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 14:32.

5. Trey Miguel vs. Jeffrey John vs. Juni Underwood vs. “Dark Pledge” Dick Meyers in a four-way. Juni competed in the same match as Alan Angels a day ago for GCW in Baltimore; if they drove, Google Maps says it is about an eight-hour drive. All four fought at the bell. Trey hit a flip dive onto his three opponents on the floor at 2:30. In the ring, they did a tower spot out of the corner, and they were all down. Juni hit a sit-out powerbomb on Trey at 4:30. Jeffrey hit a Death Valley Driver on Juni for a nearfall. Meyers hit a DDT on John. Trey covered Juni for the pin. Passable; a bit too short to be truly memorable.

Trey Miguel defeated Jeffrey John, Juni Underwood, and Dick Meyers at 5:54.

* Crash Jaxon came to the ring and said someone stole his Revolver Remix Title! Phil Stamper got in the ring and showed some video footage that indicated that Bigg Pound (think John Tenta) was lurking in the locker room. There is no indication that Pound took the belt! However, Pound was in the crowd, and he had it! Security pushed him into the ring! Pound said he’s “just trying to survive” and was upset he wasn’t on the card. Crash headbutted Pound, who collapsed and was knocked out, and security had to help remove him.

6. Crash Jaxon vs. Jake Crist for the Revolver Remix Title. Quick reversals at the bell. Jaxon hit a suplex on the thin carpet at ringside at 1:30. They continued to fight on the floor, and Jaxon slammed Crist onto the ring apron. In the ring, Crist hit a second-rope spin kick to the jaw, then an Asai Moonsault to the floor at 6:00. In the ring, Crash hit a sit-out powerbomb. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jaxon charged and leapt; Crist grabbed him and hit a Death Valley Driver at 8:30. Nice timing on that one.

They fought on the ropes, and Jaxon hit a second-rope sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Jaxon leapt off the ropes, but Crist caught him with a stunner. Crist hit a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 10:30 and some superkicks, then he got a backslide for the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect that! A really good brawl between two pros, here.

Jake Crist defeated Crash Jaxon to win the Revolver Remix Title at 10:59.

* Note: Damian Chambers turned on Ace Austin and left him in a tag match at a recent show.

7. Ace Austin vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy). Ace came out first; he attacked Damian as Chambers approached the ring, and they brawled on the floor. They briefly brawled out of a door but returned to the gym seconds later. They continued to fight on the floor for several minutes, looping along the walls of the gym. Ace got onto the beams that hold up the basketball backboard, and he leapt 10 feet to the floor on Damian at 6:00. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 8:41 to officially begin! Chambers hit a Stomp, sending Ace’s head onto a folded chair, for a nearfall.

Ace hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Chambers onto the legs of an upside-down table. Ace hit a dropkick and was fired up. Ace hit a Doctor Bomb (gut-wrench powerbomb) for a nearfall at 12:30. Kayla jumped in the ring and grabbed Ace. Ace threatened to strike her, but he superkicked Damian. Ace picked up Kayla, but Damian hit a low blow on Ace, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 14:30. They fought onto the table; it broke as Chambers hit a piledriver, but he was still able to finish the move. Damian put Austin on his shoulders and swung him, hitting a faceplant for the pin! That’s an upset, too.

Damian Chambers defeated Ace Austin at 15:52/official time of 7:11.

8. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. BDE for the Revolver Title. Again, BDE has impressed in past Revolver matches, and he’s certainly more athletic than, say, Paul Walter Hauser. BDE dove through the ropes onto him, and hit a second one at 1:30. Myron hit an axe kick as BDE attempted a third one. They brawled on the floor. Kelly swung at BDE, but he blocked it and picked her up; the camera was out of position, but Myron knocked him down from behind. BDE sold his knee, so it must have been a chop block. He continued to beat up BDE on the floor.

Myron slammed him across two open chairs at 6:30. This is feeling like the last match with this extended brawl around the building, rather than in the ring. BDE leapt off the ring apron and hit a huracanrana at 10:30. They got into the ring, but Kelly grabbed BDE’s ankle. Myron leapt over the top rope, grabbed BDE’s head, and hit a stunner through a table set up on the floor! We had a replay of that one! In the ring, Myron leapt off the ropes but BDE caught him with a stunner for a nearfall at 13:00.

BDE hit some clotheslines and a Stinger Splash. Myron hit a rope-assisted Flatliner for a nearfall. BDE hit a running knee to the chest, and Myron rolled to the floor. BDE charged into a corner but accidentally struck the ref! Myron hit a spin kick to the head. Myron hit a kip-up stunner, then an Air Raid Crash. A new ref came to the ring and made a two-count at 16:30.

Myron was livid and hit the new ref! Kelly got in the ring and kissed Myron as they were on the mat. Kelly grabbed the belt, but she accidentally hit Myron! BDE hit a superkick on Kelly, then a frogsplash on Myron for a believable nearfall at 18:30. Dombrowski was going nuts! BDE leapt off the top rope, but Myron hit him with the belt. Myron then hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was really entertaining. He kissed Kelly some more as they celebrated in the ring.

Myron Reed defeated BDE to retain the Revolver Title at 18:56.

Final thoughts: If you didn’t know that BDE was a YouTube star and fairly new to wrestling, you wouldn’t have been able to tell here. Yes, his clotheslines weren’t great, but everything else he did here looked really good to me. I’m a big fan of Myron, and bringing in real-life girlfriend Killer Kelly as part of his on-screen presence has really worked. I didn’t expect to give this best match, but they won me over. Crash-Crist really worked for me, too, and that took second. I’ll go with a better-than-expected Swann-Alonzo match for third. Alonzo has always been a great heel, but he kept up with Swann here quite well.

I have been watching Revolver for maybe four years, and it seems like they’ve had 15 or more tag team champions. The belts are just a hot potato, moving from one team to another. I guess I don’t object to Alpha Sig winning these belts back, but it feels like the Macabre just won them. It feels like they really compressed a storyline here. No, I’m not sold on Alpha Sig. The fact that I’m not seeing them in any other promotions is telling — no one sees them valuable enough to pay to bring them in. A much better show overall than it appeared on paper.