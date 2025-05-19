WWE Smackdown rating for the Backlash fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.290 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.455 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.41 rating. Smackdown ran opposite NBA and NHL playoff games. One year earlier, the May 17, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.186 million viewers and a 0.59 rating for a show that had King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches.