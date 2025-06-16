Former WCW broadcast team member returning to the commentary for TNA event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Monday to announce that Mark Madden will join the broadcast team on June 20.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that longtime Pittsburgh sports radio host Mark Madden, whose ties to pro wrestling date back decades when he worked for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), will be a Special Color Commentator at the TNA live event on Friday, June 20, at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University.

Madden worked at WCW from 1993-2000 and appeared on-camera on WCW Monday Nitro broadcasts in 2000 with his brash, over-the-top commentary – and trademark Hawaiian shirts. At WCW, Madden helped pioneer streaming and wrestling in the internet world.

Madden can be heard afternoons on WXDX 105.9-FM, the top-rated sports radio station in the city.

Madden also has been a much-read sportswriter, formerly for WCW Magazine and he is now a columnist for TribLive.com. He was the co-author and editor of Ric Flair’s best-selling autobiography.

Madden is a longtime supporter of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool Football Club.

The TNA live events at UPMC Events Center mark the company’s first shows in Pittsburgh since 2011. The stars of TNA Wrestling will be in-action Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University in the Pittsburgh suburb of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

All the TNA stars will be in Pittsburgh for the last TNA live events before Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20, in New York – the company’s showcase event of the year. WWE Superstar Trick Williams – the reigning and defending TNA World Champion – will be in Pittsburgh. Also confirmed to appear at the TNA shows inside the UPMC Events Center: the legendary Hardys, brothers Jeff and Matt Hardy.

The Pittsburgh TNA shows will feature action involving Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Eric Young and such Knockouts as Tessa Blanchard, Masha Slamovich and Rosemary, among others.

Tickets for the TNA live events in Pittsburgh are available at TicketMaster.com.

Powell’s POV: Mark is also a former PWTorch Newsletter columnist. I’m looking forward to hearing his color commentary again after all these years.