WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Cody Rhodes appears

-Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox

Powell’s POV: WWE announced that Cody Rhodes will appear on Smackdown. Paul Heyman teased that either Cody will confront Reigns or Reigns will confront Cody. Friday’s show will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).