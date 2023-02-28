What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: John Cena and more set for Monday’s show

February 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-John Cena returns

-Seth Rollins and Logan Paul meet face-to-face

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

-Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

-Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: Austin Theory indicated that he intends to have a face-to-face meeting with Cena. Monday’s Raw will be held in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

