WWE introducing newly named championship belts for women’s champions

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising a belt presentation for Asuka on tonight’s edition of Smackdown. The new title is named the WWE Women’s Championship and will replace the Raw Women’s Championship. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to what the new name will be for the Smackdown Women’s Championship that is currently held by Rhea Ripley. Technically, the company has not announced that switch, but it’s obviously in the works since Ripley is a Raw wrestler holding a Smackdown branded title. It’s about time the company made these changes. One of the perks is that we won’t have any awkward belt swaps coming out of future drafts.