Sasha Banks and Naomi suspended indefinitely, stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Titles and suspended indefinitely. Michael Cole announced the news during WWE Friday Night Smackdown and said that “a future tournament” will be held to crown the new champions.

Powell’s POV: Cole laid it on thick while delivering the message from the broadcast table when he said that Banks and Naomi “let us all down” and “disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow Superstars” when they walked out of WWE Raw on Monday. Pat McAfee sat next to Cole and essentially remained straight faced without adding any comments.

Neither Banks nor Naomi have publicly commented since they left Raw. WWE issued the following press release regarding the matter on Monday.

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.

“We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.”