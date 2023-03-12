03/12 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jake Barnett and Jason Powell discuss WWE Fastlane, new NXT and cruiserweight titles, WWE holding overseas stadium shows, Jonathan Coachman accused of inappropriate behavior in a lawsuit filed by former ESPN co-worker, ROH 16th Anniversary

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the March 8, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and discuss WWE Fastlane, new NXT and cruiserweight titles, WWE holding overseas stadium shows, Jonathan Coachman accused of inappropriate behavior in a lawsuit filed by former ESPN co-worker, ROH 16th Anniversary, and more…

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – March 8, 2018 edition.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.