05/20 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi, Xavier Woods vs. Butch, Gunther vs. Drew Gulak

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi, Xavier Woods vs. Butch, Gunther vs. Drew Gulak, and more (26:43)…

Click here for the May 20 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.