NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show, AEW wrestlers in tag team action

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson

-Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors (w/Yuya Uemura) vs. Nick Comoroto and Aron Solo (w/QT Marshall)

-Mascara Dorada, Taylor Rust, and Brody King vs. Great-O-Khan, TJP, and Aaron Henare

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.