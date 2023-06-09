Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose and Rich Swann, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Courtney Rush and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Titles, X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match, Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey, Champagne Singh vs. Heath, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean in a non-title match

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Dirty Dango: The new and improved Dango is great. His disdain for everything from fans to fellow wrestlers to the awful Digital Media Championship is terrific. This is so much better than watching him squeeze out whatever was left from his WWE comedy gimmick. Now if only he’d ditch the bad name.

Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey: A nice show opening match. It was surprising to see one of the tag team champions beat one of their challengers a night before their title match, but the heels got their heat back with a post match attack. It’s good to see Hotch and John Skyler being pushed as a quality team rather than as pushover minions.

Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean in a non-title match: A solid match with Hendry fighting off outside interference from Kenny King before going over clean. The post match angle with Dirty Dango featured a cute Hendry parody song at Dango’s expense. By the way, the only thing that needs a name change more than Dirty Dango is the Digital Media Championship. AEW saw the light and gave up on the All-Atlantic Title name, so I’m hoping that Impact officials will finally throw in the towel on this lousy name, especially now that they are letting Dango heel on it.

Heath vs. Champagne Singh: More of an in the middle than a Hit or a Miss. Heath needed a win due to being part of the 8-4-1 match tonight, so it was no surprise to see him go over clean.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose and Rich Swann: This was meant to serve as a preview for the 8-4-1 match that will be held at tonight’s Against All Odds show. It was awkward to have only one heel in the match. The live crowd was understandably flat since they had only Moose to root against. The post match angle was paint my numbers in terms of having the other 8-4-1 wrestlers out for a brawl. The good ring work may have been enough for some viewers, but this just wasn’t for me.

Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Courtney Rush and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Titles: The match was nothing special. I was happy to see the champions retain simply because it would have been too soon for them to drop the titles. I’m all for Rosemary’s fun transition to the Rush persona, but the evil aerobics instructor gear makes her look like something out of Impact’s Throwback Throwdown shows.

X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match: The crowd’s flat reaction to the match was telling. It was a well worked match, but Gujjar just hasn’t gotten over in a significant way. And while I’m a fan of Miguel’s work, his post match promo claim about being a generational talent just didn’t click.