WrestleMania 39 lineup: The latest card for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Powell’s POV: The Miz was named the host of WrestleMania 39, and the Lesnar vs. Omos match was added on Monday’s Raw. While not official, they also seem to be working toward Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, and Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley, amongst other matches. WWE has yet to announce which day each match will be held on.