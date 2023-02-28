MLW Underground preview: Title match set for tonight’s show on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Davey Richards vs. John Hennigan for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Microman in trios action

-Alex Kane makes an offer to Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Billington Bulldogs

-Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy

