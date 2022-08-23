WWE Raw viewership and rating for Edge’s homecoming in Toronto

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.005 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.978 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.53 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.055 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.044 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.971 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The loaded third hour maintained the viewership count of the first two hours better than usual. An NFL preseason game led the night with 2.289 million viewers for ESPN. The August 22, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 2.067 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the night after SummerSlam.