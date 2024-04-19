AEW Collision lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in a Bunkhouse Brawl
-“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Pac and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn
-Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center. Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
