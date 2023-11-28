Jon Moxley on CM Punk’s return promo on WWE Raw, the AEW Continental Classic tournament

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are highlights of an interview with Jon Moxley that was conducted by Liam Crowley. Read the full story at Comicbook.com.

Moxley on AEW’s Continental Classic tournament: “We’re only a couple days into it. It hasn’t really formed an identity yet. I think it’ll be the thing where all the talents involved and the human stories that play out throughout this thing and the excitement of the matches and so forth. I think that’ll just kind of have to take on a life of its own. Right now, we’ve just created this monster, this animal, and set it free. We’re waiting to see what it does.

“If it was going to be good and if it was going to become a thing that you’d want to become a part of in the future and be the thing that was a marquee event and something that wrestlers wanted to do in the future, we had to make it good. My only job is really to wrestle my ass off. That’s easy enough. I can handle that. That’s pretty much everybody’s job. I think just straight-up in-your-face, one-on-one wrestling with a clear result is something that we need to always do. I think that’s something we were founded on.”

Moxley on CM Punk’s promo on WWE Raw: “You don’t want to know what I think. I didn’t see it. You do not want to know what I think (laughs).”

Powell’s POV: Oh, I assure you that we do, Jon. But I don’t blame him a bit for taking the approach that he did. Nothing good can come from taking verbal shots now that they are no longer in the same company, as it would only add to the ugly polarization that exists in pro wrestling. Moxley also spoke about whether he’ll ever take his long awaited vacation that was postponed 14 months ago, the differences between the Continental Classic and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament, his match with Mark Briscoe, and the Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page match from AEW Full Gear.