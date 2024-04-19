AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s live edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Rob Van Dam vs. Komander vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Lee Johnson in a High Flying 4/20 four-way elimination match

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura

Powell’s POV: Another three-hour block of AEW programming on Saturday. Rampage will air live from Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center on Saturday night after AEW Collision on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show is being bumped from its usual Friday time slot due to the network’s NBA coverage. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show on Saturday.