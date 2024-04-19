WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Bayley vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship
-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Backlash France
-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar vs. Angel and Berto for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.
