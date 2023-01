CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw delivered 1.693 million viewers for USA Network, and a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com.

Powell’s POV: The Showbuzzdaily.com report is late today for some reason. I’ll follow up with more details on the Raw and college football national championship game numbers once the full chart is available.