1/5 MLW Fusion results: Powell’s review of Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu, plus Microman, Laredo Kid, and Kommander vs. Gino Medina, Taurus, and Mini Abismo Negro in a loser leaves MLW match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 161)

Taped September 18, 2022 in Norcross, Georgia at Space Event Center

Streamed January 5, 2023 on Pro Wrestling TV

The Fusion opening video aired… Ring announcer Tim Barr delivered the introductions for the opening match. The heel trio entered first. The broadcast team of Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski checked in and announced that the advertised Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka championship match had been postponed due to maneuvering by Nduka. The babyface team made their entrance and Mister Saint Laurent sang a Microman song set to the tune of “Jesus Christ Superstar”…

Footage aired from “earlier this week” of Lince Dorado talking with Microman. Laurent showed up and amused Microman by juggling for him…

1. Microman, Laredo Kid, and Kommander vs. Gino Medina, Taurus, and Mini Abismo Negro in a loser leaves MLW match. The broadcast team said that the person who took the loss would be done with MLW. MSL sat in on commentary and boasted about the various financial cuts he takes from Microman.

Medina was getting the better of Kommander when Microman ran in and chopped him. Laredo Kid checked in and performed a dive onto two opponents on the floor. Kommander followed up with a suicide dive. In the ring, Microman took Negro down with a head-scissors. Medina crushed Microman with a running splash and got good heat from the crowd. The heel trio ganged up on Microman heading into a break. [C]

The referee grabbed the back of Microman’s mask and held him while Medina took a shot at him. The referee played dumb as the heels worked over Microman. The broadcast team spoke about how some lucha referees are on the take. Kommander eventually tagged in. He ran the top rope and then performed a springboard plancha onto the heels on the floor. Microman performed a frog splash off the apron onto Negro. [C]

Taurus and Kid had a nice exchange that concluded with Taurus performing a backbreaker. Kommander performed a top rope move on Taurus to break up the pin. He followed up by walking the ropes and hitting a 450 splash. Kommander went for the cover, but Negro returned to break up the pin. Negro hit a springboard cutter on Kommander and had the pin, but Microman broke it up.

Microman rolled up Negro, but Medina broke up the pin. Medina slammed Microman to the mat and then placed a foot on him while posing. The referee made a ridiculously slow count, so apparently he’s against both teams? There was a series of rapid fire spots that concluded with Microman splashing Medina from the middle rope.

Kommander walked the top rope backwards and then performed a moonsault from the top rope onto a pair of opponents on the floor. Medina pressed Microman over his head. Taurus accidentally speared Medina, causing Microman to land on top of him to get the pin…

Microman, Laredo Kid, and Kommander beat Gino Medina, Taurus, Mini Abismo Negro in a loser leaves MLW match.

Powell’s POV: The live crowd had a lot of fun with the match. Kommander was great and there were some really wild spots. This was really long for a Microcman match, but I get it considering who he teamed with. That said, I would have preferred to see some of these wrestlers in more serious matches. I don’t remember this being billed as a loser leaves MLW match when it was announced, so I’m guessing they found out that Medina was leaving after this taping took place.

Footage aired from last month of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu agreeing to have a match…

The broadcast team announced that EJ Nduka demanded more money for his title match, which led to the match being postponed… Highlights aired of Mance Warner beating Mads Krugger…

Sam Laterna interviewed Mance Warner, who said he beat Krugger’s ass. He pulled out a guitar that he said was autographed by David Allen Coe. He once again credited Conrad Thompson with gifting the guitar to him. He teased playing the guitar and then said he would do it later at the bar…

Footage aired from “earlier this week” of Jacob Fatu delivering a promo while Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i stood by. Fatu spoke about facing Willie Mack, and his partners fired him up for the match… [C] A video touted Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s return to MLW…

Alex Kane was shown caressing the Opera Cup trophy. Kane spoke about his rebranded tournament. Mr. Thomas showed up and said he got a call from Great Khali about hosting the tournament in India…

Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Billington Bulldogs vs. Alex Kane, Myron Reed, and Mr. Thomas, and Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship were announced for next week… Entrances for the main event took place… [C]

2. Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu. The broadcast team emphasized that it was not a blood rivalry and there was mutual respect between the two. Mack performed an early head-scissors takedown. The match spilled over to ringside where Mack chopped Fatu.

Back in the ring, Fatu took offensive control and applied a nerve hold to Mack’s neck. Mack eventually put Fatu down with a sling blade clothesline. Both men stayed down and struggled to beat the referee’s ten count. Mack bodyslammed Fatu and then performed a running legdrop. Fatu rolled to the corner. Mack charged, but Fatu put his foot up.

Fatu ran at Mack, who put him down with a Samoan drop. Mack did the Macarena dance and then performed a standing moonsault for a two count. Fatu came right back with a handspring moonsault for a two count of his own. Mack performed an exploder suplex into the corner. Mack performed an ass splash in the corner.

Mack went up top and executed a coast to coast dropkick. Mack came up selling a thigh injury and eventually covered Fatu for a near fall. Mack tried to power up Fatu, but he sold the leg injury. Fatu superkicked Mack and then put him down with a Samoan drop. Fatu performed his moonsault finisher and scored the pin…

Jacob Fatu defeated Willie Mack.

A brief video hyped next week’s “British Bulldogs” vs. Bomaye Fight Club match…

Powell’s POV: A good main event. They took it slow early on, but the second half of the match was fun. I like the storytelling in that Mack was protected by the injury, so they now have a good reason to book a rematch. Overall, it was a good episode and a quick 47-minute watch. I will have more to say in my weekly Fusion review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).