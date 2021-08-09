8/9 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the build to SummerSlam featuring Randy Orton’s return, Bobby Lashley and MVP commenting on Goldberg, Charlotte Flair addressing her loss to Nikki ASH

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,472)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired August 9, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Randy Orton made his entrance. The broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in, and Mike Rome served as the ring announcer. Orton said this is where he was supposed to say, “Welcome to Monday Night Raw.”

Riddle’s entrance theme played and he made his entrance on his scooter. “Randy, I missed you so much, bro,” Riddle said. “But, bro, where did you?” Riddle pondered where Orton was and then said he was just happy that he was back. He said it reminded him of when his stepdad went out for milk 25 years ago and never came back.

Riddle said they could team up and be RKBro again. Riddle led the crowd in a “Randy” chant. Orton asked what would make Riddle think he would want to team with him again. Orton said he works better by himself, and Riddle has done fine without his help and without his stepdad’s help. Riddle sadly asked if that means Orton doesn’t want to team with him. Orton said they were a good team.

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos made their entrance. Styles mocked the way that Riddle spoke to Orton. He said you could taste it and some would say it’s too sweet. Styles and Omos entered the ring. Styles brought up Orton’s nicknames and questioned if Riddle really thought Orton was going to be his friend.

Orton said the only thing bigger than Styles’ ego is “that jackass right there” in reference to Omos. Styles challenged Orton to face him in a singles match. Orton accepted the match and said he would give him a spoiler on how he would win. Orton went for the move, but Styles was knocked out of the ring.

Orton tried to perform the RKO on Omos, who shoved him off. Riddle struck the Viper’s Pose. When Omos turned around, Riddle went for an RKO, but Omos stuffed it and ended up chokeslamming Riddle. Omos smiled and cupped his ears for boos while Riddle rolled to the floor and ended up at Orton’s feet. “That wasn’t a smart move, was it?” asked Orton before walking away…

Powell’s POV: The Orton and Riddle chemistry was back. The live crowd was sympathetic to Riddle throughout the segment and really wants to see them together. It’s obviously no coincidence that the Raw Tag Champions showed up, so we clearly haven’t seen the last of Orton and Riddle as a team.

Highlights aired from last week of Drew McIntyre scaring away Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky with his giant sword…

Baron Corbin was shown standing backstage when he was approached by Kevin Patrick, who asked him about facing McIntyre. Corbin recapped his recent down on his luck story that’s been playing out on Smackdown. Corbin said Jinder Mahal called him over the weekend and offered him a chance to turn it around. Corbin said he’s not thrilled about facing a man who could decapitate him, but it’s risk versus reward…

Powell’s POV: Decapitation would actually be a fitting end to Corbin’s storyline. Call me crazy, but something tells me they won’t be going there.

The broadcast team explained Corbin’s downfall as still images were shown of him losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura…

Backstage, Patrick interviewed McIntyre, who said he felt no sympathy for Corbin because he’s a terrible human being. McIntyre said his sword is named Angela after his late mother, who never complained during her cancer battle. McIntyre made his entrance and stuck the sword in the “stone” on the stage, then pulled it out and brought it to the ring with him…

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin. Corbin tried to talk down McIntyre, then took a swing that McIntyre ducked to start the match. Graves mentioned the brand-to-brand invitational that allows wrestlers to work on other brands four times each year. Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Both men ended up at ringside where McIntyre suplexed Corbin against the barricade heading into a break. [C]

McIntyre set up for a Claymore late in the match. Corbin begged for mercy. McIntyre got the house mic and told Corbin that he’s pathetic. He said he was starting to feel a little bad for him. McIntyre asked him how much money he needed to get by for a few days and to get a hot meal and a shower. Corbin asked for $100,000. McIntyre raised it to $200,000 and then $300,000 and then did his countdown. McIntyre put Corbin away with a Claymore Kick.

Drew McIntyre beat Baron Corbin in 9:50.

After the match, Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky walked out. McIntyre picked up his word and they all backed off…

Powell’s POV: I hope McIntyre forgets his sword at home one week so he can beat Mahal in a match and then move on. I get a kick out of the Corbin act, so this was actually a nice break from McIntyre facing Mahal and his henchmen.

Backstage, Riddle told Orton he hoped they could still be friends even if they weren’t tag partners. He said he bought him a scooter that was in the mail. Riddle said Orton couldn’t be serious. “I am serious and don’t call me bro,” Orton said. The fans booed…

Jeff Hardy made his entrance for a rematch with Karrion Kross… [C] Highlights aired of Hardy beating Kross while using the ropes for leverage three weeks ago… Kross made his entrance minus Scarlett…

2. NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match. A pre-tape aired of Kross looking at an hourglass while stating that he’s been plotting the demise of Hardy ever since he ruined his Raw debut. The match spilled to ringside. Hardy ran and leapt off the ring steps and landed on Kross against the barricade. Back inside the ring, Hardy put Kross down and then went to the ropes, but Kross tripped him up. [C]

Hardy performed a second rope splash and got a two count. A short time later, Kross caught Hardy on the ropes and performed a Saito Suplex. Kross applied the Kross Jacket submission hold. Hardy tapped out.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Jeff Hardy in 8:00 in a non-title match.

After the match, Kross gave Hardy another Saito Suplex and reapplied his submission hold…

Powell’s POV: It was nice to see Hardy back after he missed some time following a bout with COVID-19. And while I would like to see WWE get more out of Hardy by giving him more wins and meaningful programs, Kross should never have lost to him in their first match given that he’s slated for a showdown match with Samoa Joe at Takeover 36.

Highlights aired of Tamina pinning Doudrop last week followed by Alexa Bliss taunting Eva Marie by calling her the loser of the match. They also showed footage of Doudrop hitting Bliss from behind followed by Lilly standing up on her own…

Birthday girl Alexa Bliss made her entrance along with Lilly, who has her own CGI graphic. Bliss placed the stupid doll in a corner of the ring while the broadcast team said Bliss would face Doudrop… An ad for NXT focused on Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, and Adam Cole appearing on Tuesday’s show, which will be back on USA Network after two weeks on Syfy… [C]

Smith touted that WWE has over 80 million YouTube subscribers… A video package aired on the Orton and Riddle relationship…

Riddle was interviewed by Kevin Patrick backstage. Riddle was said about Orton not wanting him as a partner, a friend, or even in his corner for his match against Styles. Riddle said he has to let Orton do what Orton does. Riddle said he’s a stallion and he has to do what a stallion has to do. “And that’s ride, bro.” Riddle took off on his scooter…

[Hour Two] Eva Marie and Doudrop made their entrance…

3. Alexa Bliss (w/Lilly) vs. Doudrop (w/Eva Marie). Bliss positioned Lilly on top of one of the turnbuckles.