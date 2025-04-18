ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for today’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Champion Bandido and ROH TV Champion Komander vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

-Dustin Rhodes, Marshall Von Erich, and Ross Von Erich vs. Johnny TV, Mason Madden, and Mansoor for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-La Catalina vs. Taya Valkyrie for a shot at the ROH Women’s TV Title

“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero

-Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson

-Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno vs. Jon Cruz and Rosario Grillo

-“The Frat House” Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter in action

-Lexi Nair conducts a sit-down interview with Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata

Powell’s POV: ROH streams today at the special start time of 3:20CT/4:20ET. This episode was taped on April 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).