AEW Collision lineup: The April 26 Playoff Palooza lineup

April 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for the Saturday, April 26 edition of AEW Collision.

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti in a tornado tag match

-Hologram returns

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max after the NBA Playoff game (roughly 7:30CT/8:30ET). Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

