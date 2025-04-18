AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinal match

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

Powell’s POV: The winner of the semifinal match will face Mercedes Mone in the finals at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25. Dynamite will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).