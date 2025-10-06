New Nielsen TV ratings format does not include HBO Max streaming numbers

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new Nielsen TV data does not include HBO Max streaming numbers. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics cites a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson clarifying that the AEW Dynamite and Collision streaming numbers are not counted as part of Nielsen’s new “Big Data + Panel” system. Read more at Wrestlenomics.com.

Powell’s POV: The new approach by Nielsen has led to some surprisingly lower numbers for WWE and AEW programming since the recent switch. My understanding of the new system is that Nielsen still includes its usual Panel approach numbers that come from roughly 42,000 “Nielsen families” who agree to have their viewing habits documented. The new addition of Big Data numbers come from smart TVs, cable boxes, and satellite receivers from 45 million households. It’s unclear why pro wrestling shows seem to be the big losers since Nielsen started using this format.

