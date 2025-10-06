New Nielsen TV ratings format does not include HBO Max streaming numbers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The new Nielsen TV data does not include HBO Max streaming numbers. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics cites a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson clarifying that the AEW Dynamite and Collision streaming numbers are not counted as part of Nielsen’s new “Big Data + Panel” system. Read more at Wrestlenomics.com.
Powell’s POV: The new approach by Nielsen has led to some surprisingly lower numbers for WWE and AEW programming since the recent switch. My understanding of the new system is that Nielsen still includes its usual Panel approach numbers that come from roughly 42,000 “Nielsen families” who agree to have their viewing habits documented. The new addition of Big Data numbers come from smart TVs, cable boxes, and satellite receivers from 45 million households. It’s unclear why pro wrestling shows seem to be the big losers since Nielsen started using this format.
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
The Max numbers are really low for Aew. Max regularly releases the top 10 most viewed, and 10th is usually around 90k. Dynamite has never made the list. So 50k might be generous.
Honestly I don’t know how many people are watching live sports on HBO Max at all. Whenever I talk to people, the don’t know that any of the sports on TBS or TNT or simulcast on HBO Max, and I’m sure it’s the same for AEW. Even when SNME was simulcast on NBC and Peacock, it didn’t seem like the streaming numbers were all that big.
Also, numbers were low last week but they went up against Yankees vs Red Sox in the playoffs which always does big numbers. I think we need to give it some time and see what there impact of this on wrestling is. It’s been great for the NFL, college football, and MLB. Wrestling ratings usually tend to be lower when they go up against big sporting events so let’s see…