AEW Collision rating for Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Street Fight for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 409,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 327,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the August 3, 2024, edition of AEW Collision averaged 189,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic when the show ran on a Saturday afternoon to avoid SummerSlam.