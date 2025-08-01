WWE SummerSlam weekend weather forecast

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The forecast for SummerSlam night one on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is a high temperature of 82 degrees as gates open at 3:30 ET, and around 80 degrees as the show kicks off. The temperature will steadily fall through the evening hours to around 70 by 10:00 ET.

-The forecast for SummerSlam night two calls for clear skies and a high of 83 as doors open. The temperature will be around 80 degrees at showtime and will fall to near 70 by 10:00 ET.

Powell’s POV: Thanks to longtime Dot Net Member Jeremy Moses for his forecasts. He adds that winds should be light, around 5-10 mph, on both days. Follow him on social media via @JeremyMoses85.