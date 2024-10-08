NXT TV results (10/8): Moore’s review of Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT NA Title, Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. A-Town Down Under for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory at The District

Aired live October 8, 2024 on The CW

[Hour One] Separate shots were shown of Je’von Evans and Trick Williams were shown as they were arriving to the arena Highlights from last week’s NXT aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

New NXT Champion Trick Williams made his entrance to start off the show. Wes Lee interrupted Trick from the crowd. He talked about how he can now focus on what he wants due to shedding some weight away. Trick talked about how he is familiar with backstabbers like Wes. Wes told Trick that Trick ain’t it. He said he was going to take the title away from Trick and leave him in the dust like Melo did. WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso made his entrance.

Jey and Trick dapped it up in the ring. Jey then soake din the Yeet chants. Trick said he appreciates Jey showing up in NXT. Trick said if anyone comes for either of their titles they are going to whoop dat trick. Trick’s theme played with the crowd chanting “Yeet whoop dat trick”. Vic Joseph plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not much substantive in terms of progression, but good to see the new NXT Champion and Main Event Jey Uso. Well, what was of substance was Wes Lee going after the main title. He’s a talented dude but seeing that he might be Trick’s first opponent there’s almost no chance of him getting the strap soon. Would be a great match though.

Entrances for the next match took place…[c]

Fatal Influence made their entrance…

1. Kelani Jordan, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jasmine Nyx. Jordan put Nyx in a wrist lock. Belair tagged in and hit Nyx with a delayed body slam. Henley tagged in. Belair slapped her booty and did some flips to mock Henley. Belair then hit Henley with ten punches in the corner. Jayne tried to pull Belair’s hair, but belair saw it coming and gave her a lariat. Belair hit Henley with a handstand into a moonsalt for a two count. Cargill and Jordan tagged in with Cargill giving Jordan a military press on Henley.

Nyx tagged in and gave Jordan a Bulldog. Jayne hit Jordan with a cannonball at ringside. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Back from break, the heels cut the ring in half on Kelani Jordan with quick tags. A “we want Jade” chant ensued. A picture-in-picture showed Tony D’Angelo warming up near s stairwell. Jordan escaped a suplex and hit Jayne with a Jawbreaker, which allowed her to tag in Cargill. Cargill planted all her opponents with body slam variations. Cargill hit Jayne and Nyx with stinger splashes. She then hit Nyx with a Uranage. Cargill tagged in Belair and body slammed her on Nyx for a one count.

Jordan hit Jayne with a X Factor. Jordan hit Jayne and Henley with a Triangle Moonsault. Nyx hit Belair with a Pele Kick for a two count. Belair blocked a kick and tossed Nyx. Cargill tagged in and Nyx with an assisted wheelbarrow slam. Jordan hit Nyx with the One of a Kind Moonsault for the win.

Kelani Jordan, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair defeated Fatal Influence via pinfall in 12:07.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were chatting backstage at a lounge. Randy Orton was there and asked them how fast Je’von Evans is. Axiom said Evans might be the fastest in NXT. Frazer claimed he was the fasted in NXT. Axiom and Frazer bickered a bit. Orton wished them luck in their upcoming title defense…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Giulia about Cora Jade costing her a match last week. Before Giulia can give an answer, someone knocked on the door, who Giulia called an “old friend”. The show cut to commercial before we could see who was at the door…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Tough luck for the heels who seem to lose more often than not. Good showcase for the babyface team though. Cargill and Belair ooze starpower and Jordan didn’t get lost in the shuffle as she stood out in a good way with her athleticism. WWE is taking the NXT move to CW seriously as a majority of segments involve main roster stars. They even found a way to shoehorn Jey Uso in the opening out of randomness (but a good kind of randomness).

NXT Women’s champion Roxanne Perez made her entrance in street clothes. Perez talked about how it seemed like Giulia, the international sensation, would be new NXT Women’s Champion, but Perez ended up still with the belt. Perez talked about how the fans will find a new flavor of the month and she’ll still be standing tall as champion. Perez talked about rekindling a old friendship. Cora Jade made her entrance.

Jade talked about sitting at home for nine months hearing about how she keeps hearing how deep the NXT Women’s Roster is, but her name getting overlooked. She said that pissed her off and she returned to make people pay for forgetting about Cora Jade. Jade said Perez didn’t even know she was coming. Jade said she’s the woman who’s going to “make” NXT. Jade said she likes this version of Perez and it’s mended their relationship. Perez said she agrees that Jade just wanted her to look out for herself. She said the Women’s title broke their relationship, but it’s what’s bringing them back together.

Giulia made her entrance to interrupt. Jade dared Giulia to enter the ring despite the numbers advantage. Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance and was the “old friend”. Giulia and Vaquer brawled with Jade and Perez to clear them from the ring. Vaquer and Giulia then both picked up the NXT Women’s Championship to stand tall at the end of the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Fun segment to mix up the women’s main event picture. WWE has done a better job introducing Giulia to the US audience than Vaquer, but WWE has time to develop her. Curious to see if this will lead to a fatal four way or Giulia and Vaquer will be paired off with their respective heel opponents? Also cool to see Jade back after her long layoff.

Lexis King chatted with Charlie Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew backstage about how he’s supposed to face Oro Mensah in a match he can’t cheat in. Dempsey recommended a rounds match. King didn’t like that. Dempsey then recommended a “gentleman’s duel”…

Tony D’Angelo and the D’Angelo Family made their entrance…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged the insurance company sponsor of the show. Oba Femi then made his entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in ring championship introductions. Oba Femi was noted as the longest reigning North American champion, surpassing Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes…

John’s Thoughts: Even though he’s technically the heel, Oba Femi is just too cool to boo. Even that dance he does to his theme works.

2. Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo (w/Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crucifino, Adriana Rizzo) for the NXT North American Championship. Femi caused D’Angelo to flinch early on. Femi then ended a D’Angelo rally with a clothesline. Femi then hit D’Angelo with a body slam and elbow drop for a two count. Oba and Tony got dueling chants. A PIP showed A-Town Down Under chatting backstage. Oba took down Tony D with a side headlock takedown. Vic noted that Tony D was the only person to kick out of Oba’s power bombs, let alone two bombs.

Sexyy Red was hyped for later in the show. Tony D got to his feet and took down Oba with a shoulder tackle. Tony D dumped Oba to ringside. Oba reversed an axe handle with a chokeslam on the apron heading into break.[c]

[Hour Two] Oba was dominating with methodical offense back from the break and Vic noted that Oba was dominating ever since that chokeslam on the apron. Oba worked on Tony D with clinch moves. Tony D reversed a power bomb with a back body drop. Stacks slipped Tony a crowbar, but Tony D decided to win cleanly. Tony D rallied with right hands. Oba reversed a spinebuster and both men spilled to ringside. Oba recovered and hit Tony D with a clubbing blow on the apron.

Oba then shoved Stacks, Luca, and Rizzo. Tony D saw that and speared Oba. Tony D tossed around Oba at ringside. Tony D speared Oba in the ring for a two count. Both men traded running punches. Oba slammed Tony D for a good nearfall. Oba rallied with shortarm clotheslines. Tony D countered with a Gutwrench. Tony D slammed Oba to the mat for a moment of respite.

Both men brawled to the top rope. Oba dumped Tony to ringside and cleared the announce table. Oba reversed a Power Bomb with a Spinebuster through the announce table. Tony D dragged Oba into the ring and got a two count. Oba then fired up and sat up. Tony D reversed a chokeslam into a Sunset Flip for the win.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Oba Femi via pinfall in 14:00 to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Tony D and the family celebrated after the match. Tony D posing with the NA Title and Italian Flag…

John’s Thoughts: Well, Tony D completes his Rocky 3 character arc. I liked this match better than their PLE match, which is what you would expect with storyline progression. Who would have thought that that the cartoon Robert De Nero mob boss would become a plucky babyface hero. Kudos to both of these guys though, being two of WWE’s fastest learners out of their college recruitment program. Oba has also become NXT’s version of Gunther, where beating him really means something. Again, happy for Tony D too, who has become a well rounded pro wrestler on the mic and in the ring to the point where you can consider him a ring general in his own right.

Footage was shown from last week where Lola Vice and Jaida Parker were brawling backstage. Cut to this week Lola Vice demanded a match with Jaida Parker. Nikkita Lyons showed up and told Vice to touch grass. Vice said she better watch her mouth before she puts her on the shelf again. Ava said Vice looks like the perfect opponent for Lyons’s return…

A-Town Down Under made their entrance…[c]

Kelani Jordan thanked Bianca Belair for their help with Fatal Influence. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson showed up to challenge Cargill and Belair to a tag title match. Belair said that they should come to her turf of Smackdown. Lash said she’ll give Nick Aldis a call…

Nathan Frazer and Axiom made their entrance. They even got Axiom’s motion blur in the arena (Which we haven’t seen in an arena setting). Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship introductions…

3. Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “A-Town Down Under” Austin Throry and Grayson Waller for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Vic called out Booker for being on his phone, invoking the time he called Doordash one time at the Performance center during a show. Axiom and Theory traded quick offense. Frazer tagged in and took some slams from Theory. Axiom tagged in and the face team swarmed Theory with tandem offense. Axiom hit Theory on the top rope with a Gamengiri. Waller held onto Theory to prevent a Spanish Fly. Theory dumped Axiom to ringside.[c]