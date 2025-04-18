WWE Hall of Fame 2025 lineup: The list of inductees and inductors for tonight’s ceremony

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following is the lineup of inductees (and inductors) for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque (Shawn Michaels)

-Lex Luger (Dallas Page)

-Michelle McCool (Undertaker)

-“The Natural Disasters” John “Earthquake” Tenta and Fred “Typhoon” Ottman (TBA)

-WWE Immortal Moment: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 (CM Punk)

Powell’s POV: WWE also named Ivan Koloff, Kamala, and Dory Funk Sr. as legacy inductees. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will stream late Friday night (technically Saturday morning) at midnight CT/1:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and YouTube.