Pruett’s Blog: WWE WrestleMania Main Event Rankings (Part 4): The top 10 main events in WrestleMania history

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

Editor’s Note: Content gets buried quickly at this time of the year, so we are bumping up this piece and hope that you will enjoy the entire four-part series.

What makes a WrestleMania main event truly great? Is it the stadium? Is it the crowd? Is it the gravity of the moment being felt by everyone at once. The magic of wrestling is less what happens in the ring and more the shared experience of everyone watching. When you feel every moment with thousands of other fans or millions at home, magic truly happens.

These matches and this list is so subjective. I know I am making calls, but some are razor thin. The difference here between greatness and mid-ness can be just a moment or two. But those moments matter. The feelings involved in these major matches matter. We can’t just walk away from how we felt in

So let’s do this! Let’s rank the top ten main events and then yell in the comments!

#10 – Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship – WrestleMania 19

They were so close to perfection. Not a star rating, but actual perfection. This match was an athletic showcase the likes of which WWE rarely displayed. Angle and Lesnar were proving themselves to be more than up for the challenge. For about 20 minutes, the best athletes the WrestleMania main event had ever seen plotted a course through a technically brilliant match. It was a state-of-the-art showcase, and a stylistic pivot – closer to wrestling’s future in the next 20 years than its Attitude Era-esque past.

Then the Shooting Star Press from Lesnar fell short and became the enduring image of this match.

I love this match and enjoy most of this WrestleMania. It was a clear cut image of “what’s next” from WWE, finally not entirely looking back at 1998 nostalgically (don’t worry they will again) but looking forward. Lesnar and Angle felt like what was now and what was next, not what we did before.

So much went wrong, starting with that shooting star and ending with Lesnar out of WWE for eight years just one year later. They got so close to perfection, but couldn’t quite get there. I applaud the effort, but am still sad when I think of this one.

#9 – Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin for the WWF Championship – WrestleMania 14

This was the first WrestleMania main event I watched live. And the first one I felt true feelings over the build up for. I was 10 years old. Michaels felt like the worst possible human and Steve Austin like the true hero we all needed. Even I, an innocent church going kid in California, was siding with the foul-mouthed beer drinker from Texas. Wrestling can truly bring us all together.

Add in the extra drama for this match involving Mike Tyson. Add in Michaels having a broken broken back. Add in everything about the presentation of this show and you get that true WrestleMania magic. While the injuries to both men (Austin with a neck that had not recovered fully from his SummerSlam 97 injury and Michaels’ back) held this one back from a technical standpoint, this was everything a WrestleMania main event needs to be.

This match plotted a path forward and gave the WWF, who had turned the corner from a show-quality standpoint, a moment to draw upon. Jim Ross’ call of “Stone Cold Stone Cold Stone Cold” was so good on this night he’d spend the rest of his career recreating it in one way or another.

This one hit in a virtually perfect way.

#8 – Randy Orton vs. Batista vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – WrestleMania 30

Speaking of real life feelings about wrestling matches, it’s time to talk about WrestleMania 30. I had watched Bryan Danielson in person, online, and on DVD for years. The first wrestler to make it from Reseda, California to the main event of WrestleMania. And the path there being among the weirdest a wrestler has ever taken.

When Bryan Danielson debuted as Daniel Bryan, I never expected him to have a career that brought him to the biggest main events in WWE. My earnest hope was for Bryan to make a decent living in WWE and be rewarded for his great work on the indies in the years prior. Sometimes it’s just nice to see a wrestler you enjoy get paid.

But here we were, not just having a featured match at WrestleMania, but being in THE main event of the show. The story of this show was WWE finally, after avoiding it for over a year, embracing Bryan as their major star. Like I said before, WrestleManias ending in zero often have interesting endings and this one definitely did – WWE decided to go against their pattern of putting already established stars over and actually try something new.

The match was really fun, with Batista and Orton often becoming a team to hold Bryan down in their reformed version of Evolution. Bryan, the passionate and ever-plucky babyface had so much to fight against. In this situation, the heels in the match represented the WWE establishment that had held Bryan and wrestlers like him down; particularly for the last decade.

After years of pushing back against fan desires and featuring John Cena, WWE finally took seriously the rejection of their top stars and seemed ready to do something about it. For a shining moment, WrestleMania 30 looked like WWE would truly change for the better.

It didn’t, but the feeling that it would was nice.

#7 – Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship – WrestleMania 5

The Mega Powers exploded and gave us the definitive main event of WrestleMania’s first decade. This was not a babyface vs. babyface clash, but an epic tale of jealousy and rage. WWE created the partnership between Savage and Hogan a year prior, knowing this would be the moment they blew it up and these two would finally clash.

It’s a remarkable feat, especially when you look at the angles around it. The Saturday Night’s Main Event turn and how involved Miss Elizabeth was throughout the full story. Randy Savage and his desire to stay WWF Champion and keep his valet/wife/special friend to himself. The corrupting influence of power and jealousy finally driving a man over the edge. While Hogan and Andre at WrestleMania 3 is often praised more as an epic, this match actually delivers epic in-ring action. Savage is a far more compelling character here than Andre was two years prior.

In some ways, this is the simplest match on this list. The earliest execution of WWE’s standard formula. And it worked really well! I don’t love going back to watch Hogan-era matches, but this one is always nice to toss on.

#6 – Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship – WrestleMania 20

Another WrestleMania ending in 0 and another great main event with an ending that should have pointed to WWE’s future. Fan-favorite technical wrestlers were all the rage in 1994, 2004, and 2014. 2024 ended this trend for WWE, but did continue the fan-favorite wrestler driving WWE to the future.

The build for this match was a long battle for Chris Benoit in the Royal Rumble and a somehow longer feud between Triple H and Shawn Michaels. This was the first time WWE copped out of doing a one-on-one main event for a Triple Threat, so it didn’t feel quite as bad as it does this year. The build for this Triple Threat is also being echoed this year, what with the contract stealing from the third party. This is one of the better parts of this build and felt unique and fun in 2004.

This is also the WrestleMania main event I enjoy rewatching the least – for obvious reasons. It’s hard to see the presentation of Benoit as a hardworking family man finally getting his due, knowing how that story ends just three years later. That doesn’t stop me from remembering it as a very good match with one of Michaels’ best WrestleMania performances. What a weird match to rank, but the action is unassailable.

I don’t love where it ended up on this list. Let’s get to some matches I do truly love.

#5 – Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – WrestleMania 39, Night 1

And now some true unbridled joy. These four wrestlers never seemed like sure-fire WrestleMania main eventers. I watched Owens and Zayn up the road from this stadium in Reseda for years. Even as WWE began raiding the indie scene (and particularly wrestlers in PWG), Owens seemed to stay behind. He did not seem like WWE’s type of wrestler, so we were blessed with a few more years of him.

I saw Jimmy and Jey wrestle in WWE and only WWE as a tag team. They were always together and seemed destined to be by each other’s side forever. Even as The Bloodline story began, it seemed more like it was waiting to reunited these two than pull them apart. And tag teams in WWE did not main event. This match (and any emphasis on tag team wrestling) felt entirely unlikely. This match was a miracle of timing.

And the match is really good! It’s different for a WrestleMania main event, as tag matches rarely headline this big of a show (only three times so far). There is a kinetic joy in this match and only the best wrestling matches can provide. After over a year of domination in every way from The Bloodline, the babyface wrestlers were finally getting their moment. After months of Sami Zayn being betrayed and beat by The Bloodline, Zayn was finally able to get his revenge – on the biggest stage of them all. We built a lot of heel heat and were finally able to see a hope spot in this victory.

This was a kind of collective release as heroes overcame villains. And this match capped off one of the best single wrestling shows I have ever seen. WrestleMania 39, Night 1 was a legendary show – and this main event is a major reason why. Honestly, if Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley had main evented this show, the ranking may still be the same. That match ruled.

#4 – The Rock vs. Steve Austin in a No Disqualification match for the WWF Championship – WrestleMania 17

I believe a lot of folks would put this match as their number one. And I could not blame them. Not only did this match give us a truly epic main event, it also gave us the best wrestling video package of all time. This match single-handedly redeems Limp Bizkit’s entire catalog.

This was the finale of WWF’s Attitude Era and the beginning of their monopoly era. This was WrestleMania’s return to a major stadium. This was the height of WWF’s powers. Unlike in 2000, WWF actually decided to have a good show and a good main event for this WrestleMania. Rather than getting bogged down in a “too many main eventers” situation, WWF just ran the best match they could. There was no terrible Triple Threat or random additions. They just made the really good match happen.

The Rock came into this match as the hotter star – built up over the year that Steve Austin was out of action and arguably more exciting at this point than Austin. Rock had been on top almost as long as Austin, but his act was not as worn out. Austin’s beer drinking and foul mouth felt almost quaint after his return from injury in 2000. Like a nostalgia act for 1998 instead of a forward-looking vision of wrestling.

There are a ton of reasons to remember this particular match, but obvious among them is Steve Austin’s ill-advised heel turn. A wrestler who could coast on beer and stunners for the rest of his days choosing to creatively challenge himself in a logical and well-told story continues to amaze folks to this day. Austin probably should not have turned, but I like this match more because he did. Austin took a creative risk instead of relying on what he knew would work.

I will always cheer for a wrestler challenging themself and trying to reinvent when they get stale. Austin did not coast and, even as he says he regrets the move to this day, showed more creative integrity than most wrestlers could.

History shows us that hugging Vince McMahon is always a mistake though. And Austin made that mistake here. What a show and what a main event!

#3 – Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship – WrestleMania 37, Night 1

There are so few matches in wrestling history that demonstrate pure excellence. This is one of them. Bianca won the Royal Rumble in front of an empty room. Sasha Banks’ talent in empty rooms carried WWE through the pandemic until they could finally have real fans in a stadium again.

Banks and Belair, on the night WWE first welcomed real life humans back, gave those humans an unforgettable show. On top of it all, this was the first time two black wrestlers main evented WrestleMania together. This moment took 37 years to achieve. Not just 37 years, but two generational talents. And those two generational talents just happen to be women. After WrestleMania 35 disappointed me, I did not expect to get emotional when the bell rang, but I did. And the wrestlers in the ring did. As tears swelled in both of their eyes, I had to wipe away my own.

This was a match about Belair’s strength overcoming everything the craftier Banks could throw at her. Banks had experience – both in terms of years and in big matches. Belair had her sheer force of will. I continuously say that Banks (or Mone now) is the best big match wrestler of this generation. This match is a key example. From the entrances to the final celebration, this was a virtually perfect match and perfect presentation of these two women.

It is shameful that women have only main evented WrestleMania twice and have yet to do so under WWE’s current creative regime. It is shameful that WWE continues to praise itself as “making history” for women after making them second class citizens for decades before. This match reached heights few wrestlers, male or female, ever could.

It cemented Belair as an enduring star in WWE, a role WWE should have her playing again as soon as they possibly can. It was another important match in Banks’ stunning career and perhaps her defining effort. This match, once again, is pure excellence – and needs to be watched over and over.

#2 – Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26

It is a mistake to run it back. It will always be a mistake to run it back. Rarely can a match that is excellent and earth-shatteringly good once be that good again. It was against this wisdom that Undertaker and Shawn Michaels ran it back and succeeded. The sequel was not quite as good as the original, but gave us some truly stunning moments.

WWE had so little to feel joy about in 2010. We were 9 years deep into the monopoly era of WWE programming and we were grasping as straws to keep watching. Guest hosts were dominating TV instead of actual wrestlers. In-ring excellence was downplayed and mocked on TV. New stars were almost impossible to come by (not that we’d make any here). This match was dropped into that miasma to remind us why we enjoy professional wrestling.

The improbably resurrected career of Shawn Michaels was on the line as he sought to finally end Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. He failed a year earlier and had to force Undertaker into this match. While Undertaker avoided Michaels’ challenge, it did not seem to be out of cowardice. Undertaker did not want to end the career of Michaels, but knew he would have to. This reluctance added humanity to Undertaker and certain levels of emotion to this match.

Michaels had reluctantly put Ric Flair out of wrestling (sort of) two years before. This felt like the logical end of Michaels’ journey after ending Flair’s. After dealing with the residual emotion and guilt of Flair’s final match, Michaels found himself staring down his own end.

This was the greatest last match a wrestler could have – one only a complete idiot would wrestle another match after (no matter how much Saudi money was offered).

A defiant Michaels died a hero on the mat, not begging Undertaker to put him down, but challenging him to. This wasn’t “I’m sorry I love you” it was “You’re gonna’ have to kill me.” On this night and the legend of Undertaker’s Streak at WrestleMania grew bigger than ever. It was worth the career of Michaels. What more could fans ask for year after year? It was the rare non-title main event and absolutely worthy of the spot.

#1 – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship – WrestleMania 31

This was one of the worst built-up main events in WrestleMania history. The 2015 Royal Rumble was a disappointment of epic proportions (only later eclipsed by the disastrous 2022 Rumble). Brock Lesnar was publicly teasing his return to UFC and intention to leave WWE after this show. Roman Reigns was rejected time and time again in front of every crowd WWE could gather. The go-home segment on Raw ended in a gentle tug-of-war between Reigns and Lesnar. The only compelling segment this feud had produced involved a blizzard locking these men in WWE Headquarters in a preview of pandemic era wrestling. This match had disaster written all over it.

Then, an announcement happened mid-week that Lesnar would be staying with WWE. What seemed like a forgone conclusion of a match actually had life to it. Would WWE coronate Reigns? Would Lesnar keep the title and move onto the next challenge? What would happen? Just a little bit of mystery suddenly caused this match to have a big fight feel, which so few WrestleMania main events actually achieve. It was a showdown and a mystery.

The bell rang. The match began. Brutality ensued in the post-sunset twilight of Santa Clara, California. Brock Lesnar, in the way only he could, ratcheted up the intensity creating “Suplex city, bitch” in the process. It began as a squash match for Lesnar, with Reigns delivering the occasional (rejected by the crowd) hope spot. Lesnar was dominant, deliberate, and absolutely brilliant. We were shown multiple times that Roman Reigns would not die – and Lesnar just got angrier and more violent. Ten suplexes (after all it is a city), three F-5’s and Roman Reigns will not die.

Reigns’ true comeback began and fans wondered if this was the actual coronation. Lesnar, busted open (a rarity for 2015 WWE), took punch-after-punch and finally left his feet. Reigns delivered two spears that could not keep Lesnar down. The crowd was delighted as each man took their biggest shots. This match was a true heavyweight battle. The fourth F-5 brought us a bloody Lesnar screaming as Reigns plummeted to the mat…

Then Seth Rollins’ music hit. The fans in the stadium erupt. The world stands on its feet as Rollins provides a solution to WWE’s serious booking problem. Reigns was not ready. Lesnar needed to lose the title. Seth Rollins, blonde streak still in-tact, would deliver a Curb Stomp to Lesnar, almost receive a F-5, and Curb Stomp Reigns. Three seconds later, and before the crowd had a chance to sit down after his music hit, Seth Rollins was WWE Champion.

Why do I rate this match so high? Every part of this match was a surprise. From leaving Raw that Monday dreading what this main event would be to leaving WrestleMania positively buzzing over what we had just seen.

Lesnar was brilliant here – violent, malicious, cruel, and joyful. Considering how often Lesnar has been in the main event, he has rarely been this effective. This match had echoes of his dominant victory over John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 and his comeback loss to Cena at Extreme Rules 2012. Lesnar, when focused and trying, is as effective of a wrestler as has ever existed.

Reigns was brilliant here – undying, strong, showing what would make him a compelling and complicated performer in WWE for the next decade. This WrestleMania was supposed to be Reigns’ coronation, but WWE backed away when the crowd rejected him in such a strong way. Reigns still performed fantastically. I’d call this his best singles match (until it’s not a singles match) until 2023.

Rollins was brilliant here – sneaky, sniveling, quick and literally shaking as he lined up his shots. The Architect finally burning down his creation in the biggest moment he could imagine. The surprise was beautiful and dynamic. This was a victory of storytelling WWE is still profiting from and paying off of. The Shield has been the dominant narrative of wrestling since their debut in 2012. This nice in 2015 reenforced it.

Every part of this was compelling. From the F-5 30 seconds into the match to the final bell, there was no time to rest. It was not just a surprise ending, but a match constructed completely of surprises. WWE would try to recreate this magic – in two more Reigns and Lesnar main events that both disappointed and in Lesnar’s match formula echoing this finisher spam style. It would never be as good.

WWE would continue to have Money in the Bank cash ins happen, though none would be done as well. This felt like the final realization of a very fun gimmick that debuted ten years prior. While few Money in the Bank moments truly create stars, Rollins was made with this one. Few WrestleMania moments actually feature surprises, and this was the biggest surprise WWE could deliver.

It’s WrestleMania’s greatest main event because it combines action, excitement, surprise, and makes a new star in the end.

We did it! 45 WrestleMania main events! And so many great matches to countdown here! Wrestling may be a subjective art form, but I’m pretty sure I nailed the ranking of these main events. Where will this year rank when we look back on it? I’m not sure this WrestleMania card has anything that can crack the top ten, but it’s possible WWE will surprise us.

We did it! 45 WrestleMania main events! And so many great matches to countdown here! Wrestling may be a subjective art form, but I'm pretty sure I nailed the ranking of these main events. Where will this year rank when we look back on it? I'm not sure this WrestleMania card has anything that can crack the top ten, but it's possible WWE will surprise us.