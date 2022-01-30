WWE Women’s Royal Rumble 2022: The length of time each wrestler was in the ring

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez sent the following breakdown of how long each WWE Royal Rumble participant was in the women’s Rumble match (from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations).

Sasha Banks: 9:44

Melina: 0:53

Tamina: 20:55

Kelly Kelly: 1:05

Aliyah: 22:50

Liv Morgan: 37:19 (second longest)

Queen Zelina: 17:25

Bianca Belair: 47:29 (longest)

Dana Brooke: 2:11

Michelle McCool: 20:48

Sonya Deville: 2:01

Natalya: 36:16 (third longest)

Cameron: 0:51

Naomi: 7:18

Carmella: 0:51

Rhea Ripley: 30:58

Charlotte Flair 31:20 (match runner-up)

Ivory: 0:24 (second shortest)

Brie Bella: 18:07

Mickie James: 11:40

Alicia Fox: 6:29

Nikki A.S.H.: 12:12

Summer Rae: 0:52

Nikki Bella: 10:01

Sarah Logan: 1:18

Lita: 10:21

Mighty Molly: 0:19 (shortest)

Ronda Rousey 10:21 (match winner): 10m21s

Shotzi: 2:54

Shayna Baszler: 5:31

Powell's POV: The official match time was 59:40, which was slightly longer than last year's 58:48, and longer than the 51:12 that this year's men's Rumble match lasted. Another huge thanks to Efren for compiling the list again this year.