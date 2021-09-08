NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida reveals he has been sidelined by COVID-19

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida released an Instagram video (available below) on Wednesday and announced that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. “My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but we still got the virus,” Kushida said. “Fortunately, the vaccine has given us some immunity, but we experienced some symptoms. We had very low energy and I lost my sense of smell and taste. We are recovering. Everyone is feeling better now. The pandemic isn’t over. Please stay safe. I will see you in the ring soon.”

Powell’s POV: Kushida said this is the reason he was pulled from his scheduled NXT Cruiserweight Championship match against Roderick Strong that had been advertised for the August 17 NXT television show. It’s good to hear that he and his family are feeling better, and I applaud him for sharing the news and spreading the message that the pandemic isn’t over.