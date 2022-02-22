WrestleMania 38 lineup: The updated list of advertised matches for the two-night event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 38 event that will be held on April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.
-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.
-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.
Powell’s POV: WWE made the tag team match official on Monday’s Raw. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 after WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Undertaker has been announced as the headliner of the class. NXT 2.0 is also expected to have a matinee show on April 2, but the company has yet to officially announce that show.
Jason, as Paul Heyman said last night, Brock will only make it to Wrestlemania as WWE Champion if he can get past MSG. We cannot be sure that this main event will be a title vs title match. All jokes aside, what is your opinion on the 2-night format as this will be the first time it is 2-nights under no special circumstances due to COVID (last year’s being the first live show back and the year before being the lockdown edition of the show). Thank you.
I’m all for it. The alternative has become one ridiculously long show. I prefer spreading it out over two nights. I just hope they don’t eventually go with two ridiculously long shows, but they’ve been showing more discipline with their PPV lengths lately.