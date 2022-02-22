WrestleMania 38 lineup: The updated list of advertised matches for the two-night event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 38 event that will be held on April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Powell’s POV: WWE made the tag team match official on Monday’s Raw. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 after WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Undertaker has been announced as the headliner of the class. NXT 2.0 is also expected to have a matinee show on April 2, but the company has yet to officially announce that show.