AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico.

-Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Marcus Kross and Guillermo Rosas.

-David Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Ruthie Jay vs. Skye Blue.

-Ben Bishop vs. 10.

-Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun, and Caleb Tennity vs. QT Marshall, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Cesar Bononi.

-Nick Comoroto vs. Lamar Diggs.

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see the talented Rohit Raju pop up in AEW Dark after leaving Impact when his deal expired. It’s worth noting that Garrison and Kross teamed together as Master & Machine prior to Garrison joining AEW. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.