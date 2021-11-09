NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Chris Jericho, Pete Dunne, Alex Abrahantes, Nick Patrick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes “Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolan vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of B with 40 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) is 51.

-Referee Nick Patrick (Joseph Hamilton Jr.) is 62.

-AEW’s Alex Abrahantes is 44.

-Pete Dunne (Peter England) is 28.