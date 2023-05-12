WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa go face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

-Ridge Holland and Butch vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

-The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest AJ Styles

Friday's Smackdown will be live from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.