WWE Night of Champions lineup: The latest card for the Memorial Day weekend event in Saudi Arabia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Barring a change, Zayn will be making his first appearance on a WWE event in Saudi Arabia. For what it’s worth, Paul Heyman explained on Smackdown that The Bloodline flexed their muscle with the board of directors to give him and Sikoa the shot at the tag team titles. WWE NOC will stream live on Peacock with an advertised start time of noonCT/1ET on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. I will be covering the show live and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).