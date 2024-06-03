WWE Raw in Hershey, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, The Blade, Jade Cargill, AJ Styles, Lex Luger, Velvet Sky, Grado, David Schultz, James Storm, Alicia Atout, Scoot Andrews, Ian Rotten, Junkyard Dog, Fred Blassie, Nick Busick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. The features World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Hershey, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Loveland, Colorado, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Louisville, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Council Bluff, Iowa. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) is 44 today. He has also worked as Pepper Parks and Braxton Sutter.

-Jade Cargill is 32 today.

-Lex Luger (Lawrence Pfohl) turned 66 on Sunday.

-AJ Styles (Allen Jones) turend 47 on Sunday.

-Velvet Sky (Jamie Lynn Szantyr) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Grado (Graeme Stevely) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) died on June 2, 1998 at age 48 in a single car crash.

-Fred Blassie died on June 2, 2003 at age 85 due to heart and liver failure.

-“Dr. D” David Schultz turned 69 on Saturday.

-Scoot Andrews turned 57 on Saturday.

-Ian Rotten (John Williams) turned 54 on Saturday.

-James Storm (James Cox) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Alicia Atout turned 29 on Saturday.

-“Big Bully” Nick Busick was born on June 1, 1954. He died on May 8, 2018 at age 63 following a cancer battle.