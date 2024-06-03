What's happening...

NXT TV preview: TNA Knockouts Champion in action on Tuesday’s show

June 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

-Inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

