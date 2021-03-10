What's happening...

WWE announces two Hall of Fame classes to be inducted during WrestleMania week

March 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted on a Peacock streaming special on Tuesday, April 6.

Powell’s POV: The 2020 class was announced as Batista, The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger. Their ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. The company has yet to announce any members of the 2021 class. WWE is also expected to announce NXT Takeover for Thursday, April 8 (and a Takeover themed edition of NXT television for April 7).

