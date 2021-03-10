WWE announces two Hall of Fame classes to be inducted during WrestleMania week

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted on a Peacock streaming special on Tuesday, April 6.
Powell’s POV: The 2020 class was announced as Batista, The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger. Their ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. The company has yet to announce any members of the 2021 class. WWE is also expected to announce NXT Takeover for Thursday, April 8 (and a Takeover themed edition of NXT television for April 7).
BREAKING NEWS from @KaylaBraxtonWWE on #WWETheBump:
The @WWE Hall of Fame will be streaming on @peacockTV on Tuesday, April 6th which will include the 2020 class as well as a 2021 class. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/gE6IsSgwqS
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021
