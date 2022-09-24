WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

What's happening...

September 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss and Ricochet

-Bayley vs. Shotzi

-“Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

