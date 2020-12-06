What's happening...

NXT Takeover WarGames (live coverage tonight): Two WarGames matches, three additional matches

December 6, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: WarGames event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida the Capital Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center).

-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a WarGames match.

-Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in a WarGames match.

-Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover WarGames tonight beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET and the main card at 6CT/7ET. I will host an exclusive audio review for Dot Net Members later tonight.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Pepe Silvia December 6, 2020 @ 2:38 pm

    You guys just got a taste last Wednesday! Tonight everyone will get the whole piece of humble pie! Ever-Rise rules!

    Reply

