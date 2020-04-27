WWE 2K announces a different style game for the fall

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE 2K announced today that the new game WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released this fall. “We’re thrilled to introduce you to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves,” reads a statement on the WWE 2K website. “We’re focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it.” Read the full story at WWE.2k.com.

Powell’s POV: The story also supports WWE Interim CFO Frank Riddick’s statement during Thursday’s WWE conference call that there will not be an actual WWE 2K simulation game in 2020. “We are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020,” reads the statement on the 2K website. Jake Barnett was spot on during Friday’s Dot Net Weekly audio show when he spoke about the likelihood of 2K introducing a different title.



