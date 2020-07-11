07/11 Anish V’s WWE 205 Live Audio Review: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Oney Lorcan in a non-title match, Tehuti Miles vs. Mansoor

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews WWE 205 Live: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Oney Lorcan in a non-title match, Tehuti Miles vs. Mansoor, and more (7:55)…

Click here to stream or download the July 11 WWE 205 Live audio review.

