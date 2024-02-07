AEW Dynamite in Phoenix (reports needed), AEW Collision and Dynamite poll results and grades, Hikuleo, Hans Schmidt, Tony Stecher, Rusty Brooks

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show features Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Phoenix and all upcoming events. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 30 percent of the voters. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and F finished a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an B grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the voters. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

Hikuleo (Taula Fifita) is 33.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) was born on February 7, 1925. He died at age 87 on May 26, 2012.

-The late Tony Stecher was born on February 7, 1889. He died of a heart attack at age 65 on October 10, 1954.

-The late Rusty Brooks (Kurt Koski) was born on February 7, 1958. He died at age 63 on February 11, 2021.