NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Von Wagner and Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah
-Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker
-Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece
