NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Von Wagner and Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah

-Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

-Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).